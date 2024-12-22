Ivey finished Saturday's 133-125 win over Phoenix with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

Ivey returned to the starting five after knee soreness forced him to miss two games, and the Purdue product did not disappoint. Ivey is surpassing previous seasonal averages through 26 games, averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while also maintaining a career-high 30.3 minutes per game. Cade Cunningham is the unquestioned top producer for the team, but Ivey is a solid complement to him in Detroit's backcourt.