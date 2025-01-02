The Pistons announced Thursday that Ivey underwent successful surgery to repair a broken fibula in his left leg and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
While Ivey is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks, the 22-year-old guard will likely be sidelined for a longer period while recovering from a broken fibula. Until Ivey is able to return to action, Marcus Sasser, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway and Ausar Thompson could all see increased roles in Detroit's backcourt.
