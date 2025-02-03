Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Sunday that Ivey (lower leg) is progressing and continues to meet with doctors, but the guard doesn't have a return timeline yet, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ivey underwent successful surgery to repair a broken fibula in his left leg at the beginning of January and was given a four-week timeline before his next evaluation, though the guard was always expected to remain out through the All-Star break. Given Bickerstaff's most recent update, it seems like Ivey's absence will extend into March, at the very least, but there's still hope he'll be available toward the end of the season. Surprisingly, the Pistons find themselves in playoff contention this season after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season, and a healthy Ivey could be a difference-maker in April.