Ivey tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-101 Summer League loss to the Rockets.

Ivey was impressive as a primary ballhandler, getting to the rim off the dribble and finding his teammates for easy baskets. Ivey averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 74 appearances during his rookie season, and he'll look to take a second-year jump with a Pistons team that should have its core rotation back healthy.