Ivey notched 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 win over the Knicks.

It was close to the type of production that fantasy managers may have come to expect out of Ivey this season. In fact, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.9 three-pointers per contest in his last 12 games, which is nearly identical to Saturday's output. The 22-year-old former lottery pick is still averaging 3.1 turnovers per game and shooting a subpar 72.6 percent from the free-throw line this season, which have been issues for nine-category fantasy managers, so he'll remain a more appealing option in points leagues as a secondary ball handler alongside Cade Cunningham in Detroit's starting backcourt.