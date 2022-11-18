Ivey will start Thursday against the Clippers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ivey will retain his spot in the starting lineup after initial reports signaled the rookie guard would come off the bench, with Jalen Duren starting. Expect the 20-year-old to continue to see his typical workload. The rookie is averaging 16.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.6 minutes of action.