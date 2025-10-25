Duren was ejected from Friday's game after collecting a flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Amen Thompson in the face.

Duren appeared to pull Thompson's arm as he went to move past him and caught him with his elbow while running to the hoop, so it'll be interesting to see if he faces further disciplinary action from the league. He'll end his evening with six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds, one steal, one block and one turnover in 12 minutes, and if he needs to miss more games, Isaiah Stewart will be the primary beneficiary.