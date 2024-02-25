Duren logged 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Magic.

Another game, another double-double for the big man, who continues to make an impact for the Pistons on both ends of the court. Aside from being extremely efficient with his touches near the rim, Duren was excellent defensively and came just one block shy of tying his season-high output in that category. Duren has five double-doubles over his last seven contests.