Green chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to Houston.

Green scored just two points, failing to reach double digits for the fifth time in the past six games. After a brief run of relevance earlier in the season, Green has seen his role regress in recent times. In that recent six-game span, he has averaged just 6.8 points and 1.5 steals in 17.8 minutes per game.