Grant (knee) plans to return to the Pistons lineup Saturday in Philadelphia, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Grant has missed Detroit's last four games with a sore right knee, and he appears set to miss another contest Thursday against the Grizzlies before making his return to the lineup. The 6-foot-8 forward might have been available to play at less than 100 percent if the Pistons were vying for a playoff spot, but the 19-47 squad has been giving Grant some extra time off to work back from the injury. After inking a three-year, $60 million contract with the Pistons in the offseason, Grant enjoyed a hot start to his first season in Detroit, but his efficiency has dipped considerably over the past three months. Since the beginning of February, Grant is averaging 21.8 points per game, but he's shooting an ugly 41.7 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three-point range over that stretch.