The Pistons extended a $5.22 million qualifying offer to Fontecchio (toe) on Saturday, making him a restricted free agent, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The transaction allows Detroit to match any offer sheet that Fontecchio might sign with another team, but he'll most likely work out a deal with the Pistons beforehand. The 28-year-old was acquired by the Pistons via trade with the Jazz in February and averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes for Detroit while starting in nine of 16 appearances. Fontecchio underwent surgery on his left big toe in May and is expected to be fully cleared ahead of training camp.