The Pistons extended a qualifying offer to Fontecchio (toe) on Saturday, and he will become a restricted free agent, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fontecchio has said in the past that there is mutual interest in a return to Detroit; however, he could be swayed to leave if the price is right. The 28-year-old was acquired by the Pistons via trade with the Jazz last season, and he averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes, starting in nine of 16 games for Detroit.