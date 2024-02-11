Fontecchio closed Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers with 20 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes.

Fontecchio made his debut after being traded from the Jazz to the Pistons one day before the trade deadline, and the small forward impressed with his instincts and shooting ability. It wouldn't be shocking if he moves into a starting role as the season progressed based on how good he looked in his debut, as his above-average shooting and floor spacing provides Detroit with another threat on offense that's similar to Bojan Bogdanovic, who was traded to the Knicks.