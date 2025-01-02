Harris recorded 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 victory over the Magic.

Harris finished just two boards away from recording a double-double, but perhaps even more impressive than that was his efficiency -- he missed only two of his nine shots from the floor. That said, this was the first time Harris surpassed the 15-point mark since Dec. 4, so it's hard to trust him for sustained production, although he still remains in the territory of being a must-roster player. That could change sooner rather than later if he doesn't turn things around quickly.