Rose was waived by the Knicks on Friday.

Rose's release comes just two days after he signed with the team, so he could be a candidate to return to the Knicks' G League affiliate for 2022-23 if the organization reacquires his G League rights. Rose averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31 appearances with the Westchester Knicks last season.