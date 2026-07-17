Raptors' Allen Graves: Another solid SL effort Thursday

Graves finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks over 27 minutes in Thursday's 99-90 Summer League win over Miami.

Graves has played well throughout four appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, he had his best game Thursday, recording 23 points, his highest-scoring performance during his time in Las Vegas, while shooting an efficient 4-for-6 from deep. The 19-year-old has shown he can be a difference-maker on both ends of the floor. While that doesn't necessarily mean Graves will see consistent playing time with the Raptors to begin his career, it certainly doesn't hurt his chances either.