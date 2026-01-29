Ingram contributed 27 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-92 loss to New York.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Ingram, who was held to just 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting his last time out. He led the Raptors in scoring Wednesday and matched his season high in swipes. Ingram has reached the 20-point threshold in four of his last five games, shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.