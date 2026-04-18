Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup for Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 1, prompting the Raptors to move Shead into the starting lineup alongside Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl. Shead started in 12 regular-season games and averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.3 steals over 32.1 minutes per game.