Poeltl put up 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-119 win over the Hawks.

Despite seeing somewhat limited action while splitting minutes with Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher, the big man made the most of his time on court as a force to be reckoned with down low all night. He contributed in every aspect of the game, even dishing his third-highest assist mark of the season and matching his second-highest steals total while he was at it. He could see more run in upcoming games since Olynyk went down injured and is now day-to-day. Either way though, his efficient scoring and tenacious rebounding continues to make him a valuable fantasy option going forward.