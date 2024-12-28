Walter (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Walter is in danger of missing his second straight game due to an illness. His final status for Sunday will likely be determined by how he is feeling closer to game time. Davion Mitchell (illness), Bruce Brown (knee) and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates to absorb Walter's reserve minutes on the wing if he cannot go.
