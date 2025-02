Shead is starting in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Immanuel Quickley getting the night off Wednesday, Shead will start at point guard for the Raptors in what will be his first start of the season. Shead has averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes over his last 10 games.