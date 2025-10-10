default-cbs-image
Shead will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics.

After the second-most minutes of any reserve on his squad in Monday's preseason loss to the Rockets, Shead will be in the first five. The 23-year-old guard racked up 11 points, five assists, one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's game.

