Raptors' Jamal Shead: Will start vs. Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shead will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics.
After the second-most minutes of any reserve on his squad in Monday's preseason loss to the Rockets, Shead will be in the first five. The 23-year-old guard racked up 11 points, five assists, one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's game.
