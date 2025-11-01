Battle tallied 20 points (7-7 FG, 6-6 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 15 minutes during the Raptors' 112-101 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Battle was a healthy scratch for each of the Raptors' two games prior to Friday's contest, but he was on the floor for a season-high 15 minutes and made the most of his opportunity. He was one of three Raptors players to score 20 points and was responsible for six of the team's 13 three-pointers while posting a game-high plus-28 point differential. Battle's performance Friday could help carve a consistent role for himself off the bench going into November.