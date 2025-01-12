The Raptors recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.

Mogbo has fallen out of the rotation of late, and he joined Raptors 905 to get some extra reps in. In two games with the G League squad after having been assigned Jan. 7, the 23-year-old totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block across 60 total minutes. Over his last five outings with the parent club, Mogbo has averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest.