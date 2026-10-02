Leonard has yet to participate in contact drills and is unlikely to play in Toronto's preseason opener Saturday against Miami, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The team has been content with a phased ramp up for Leonard to start training camp, and while coach Darko Rajakovic stated Thursday that the team will consider playing the star forward Saturday, it seems more likely that he'll sit out. Toronto has also indicated that a load management plan has been developed for Leonard ahead of the 2026-27 campaign to keep him healthy over the course of the season, which is something he hasn't been able to accomplish in recent years.