Agbaji ended with 24 points (9-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-93 victory over New Orleans.

The 24 points and six made threes were both season highs for Agbaji, but the performance comes on the heels of a weak showing Monday in which he scored zero points in 24 minutes against the Pistons. Agbaji remains inconsistent, but the rebuilding Raptors can live with his growing pains. The 14th overall pick in the 2022 Draft has started every game in November, averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 boards, 2.2 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over 14 contests while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.