Siakam chipped in 37 points (15-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 victory over the Spurs.

It was the 28-year-old's best scoring performance since he erupts for 52 against the Knicks on Dec. 21. Siakam hasn't scored less than 19 in any of the last 10 games, averaging 24.3 points, 7.2 boards, 5.2 assists and 1.4 threes over that stretch, but his role and production could be impacted with the Raptors having traded for Jakob Poeltl after Wednesday's win -- Siakam has primarily played center this season, but it seems unlikely Toronto will have Poeltl come off the bench given the price the team paid to repatriate him.