Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis missed Friday's loss to the Knicks due to an illness, but there's a chance he could be cleared for the Raptors' regular-season finale. Check back for official word on his status closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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