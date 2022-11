LaChance ended with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists and two steals across 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Austin.

LaChance has endured a tough start to the season and has failed to make a big impact off the bench for the Squadron, so this performance came out of nowhere. The former Vanderbilt standout is only averaging 3.1 points per game, however, so he's not expected to be a capable contributor off the bench going forward.