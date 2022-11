Baker recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Legends.

Baker compiled his best outing of the year thus far Tuesday versus Texas, as he collected a season-high 17 points and 12 boards on 60 percent shooting from behind the arch. The 24-year-old is now averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per contest through Lakeland's first eight meetings of the 2022-23 campaign.