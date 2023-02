Baker recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-121 loss to the Capitanes.

Baker tallied his seventh double-double of the 2022-23 campaign versus Mexico City, as he compiled 11 points on a 55.6 percent shooting clip. The 24-year-old is now averaging 10.2 points and six boards per contest across 34 games suited up for this season.