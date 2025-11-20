Holiday chipped in 18 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Holiday put up a season-high 18 points by finding his rhythm from beyond the arc, also setting his best mark of the year in made threes. He appears to slowly be earning more opportunities off the bench, as he's averaging 16.0 minutes in his last three appearances. Holiday could be worth a look for a slight boost in scoring production, though he's unlikely to contribute much in other categories.