Sengun closed Saturday's 135-131 victory over the Cavaliers with 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-13 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.

Sengun co-led the Rockets in scoring Saturday with Jalen Green. Sengun was efficient as usual from the field, but he struggled from the charity stripe where he has connected on just 54.5 percent of his free-throw attempts across his last eight outings. Over that span, Sengun has averaged 21.0 points on 52.9 percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals over 31.1 minutes per game.