Sengun closed Thursday's 119-115 win over Memphis with 32 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-15 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block over 35 minutes.

Sengun led both teams Thursday in points and rebounds, and his only blemish on the night was his poor shooting from the charity stripe. The fourth-year center is now up to 24 double-doubles on the season (10 of which have come over his last 17 outings), which is tied with Ivica Zubac for seventh-most in the NBA. Over his last 10 games, Sengun has averaged 20.8 points on 52.8 percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals over 32.3 minutes per contest.