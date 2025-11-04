Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Secures third double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun collected 26 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Mavericks.
Sengun fell back down to Earth at the charity stripe, turning in his worst performance from the free-throw line so far this season. However, this had little impact on the rest of his final line, as he managed to notch his third double-double of the campaign. Sengun has now reached the 20-point threshold in three of six appearances while continuing to produce at a high level across the board.
