Sengun collected 26 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Mavericks.

Sengun fell back down to Earth at the charity stripe, turning in his worst performance from the free-throw line so far this season. However, this had little impact on the rest of his final line, as he managed to notch his third double-double of the campaign. Sengun has now reached the 20-point threshold in three of six appearances while continuing to produce at a high level across the board.