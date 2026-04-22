Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Drops 23 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun finished Tuesday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals over 35 minutes.
Sengun put together a strong line in Tuesday's win, but it wasn't enough as Houston dropped to a 2-0 series deficit. Through two games, he's averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.5 steals.
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