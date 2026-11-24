Sengun totaled 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 116-104 victory over the Clippers.

Sengun came within two rebounds and three assists of recording a triple-double, though his five turnovers were the main blemish on an otherwise impressive performance. The return of Fred VanVleet to the starting lineup didn't prevent Sengun from leading Houston in assists, highlighting how integral the Turkish big man remains to the Rockets' offensive scheme. Sengun's ability to generate playmaking production from the center position continues to separate him from most players at his position in fantasy, and the two blocks were a welcome bonus. He's one of the most complete big men in the NBA, and the numbers back it up since he already has six double-doubles and two triple-doubles in 15 appearances.