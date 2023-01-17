Nix isn't starting Monday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Nix drew a spot start Sunday with both Jalen Green (suspension) and Kevin Porter (foot) out, but he'll return to a bench role now that Green has been reinstated. Nix has struggled to see much action in a bench role, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 assists in 3.6 minutes over his last five contests off the bench.