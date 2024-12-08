VanVleet is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right knee contusion.

Even though a knee contusion shouldn't be anything to worry about in most cases, the Rockets are being cautious with their star floor general. The questionable tag suggests Houston will take a cautious approach regarding VanVleet's status, but a decision regarding his availability will probably be made closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff. If VanVleet can't go, then Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday are expected to see more minutes.