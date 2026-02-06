Rockets' Jabari Smith: Turns in solid game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith produced 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 loss to the Hornets.
Smith extended his double-digit scoring streak to five games in the loss to Charlotte. He connected on 70.0-percent of his shots while staying active on defense as well. Smith and Kevin Durant were the lone bright spots offensively as no other Rockets players scored in double figures.
