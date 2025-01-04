Tate didn't score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), but managed to grab four rebounds and block a shot in 18 minutes of play in the loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Despite being on the court for over double his average minutes this season (8.7) with Amen Thompson (suspension), Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Tari Eason (leg) sidelined, Tate was unable to make the most of his opportunity Friday. The veteran has seen his role in the organization steadily decrease since a solid rookie campaign, and has now found himself at the tail end of a talented young wing rotation. His next chance to break into the lineup will come Sunday against the Lakers.