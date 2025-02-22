Tate (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Tate played just seven minutes during Friday's 121-115 win over the Timberwolves, and it appears he may have tweaked his back in the process. His absence opens the door for a slight increase in playing time for Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard off the bench. Tate's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Bucks.