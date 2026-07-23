Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Back with Houston

Tate agreed to a one-year, $3.07 million contract with the Rockets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

The Rockets' longest-tenured player, Tate will return for a seventh season in Houston. The veteran forward may still have to fight for his spot on the roster in training camp, however, as Scotto notes that Tate's deal is partially guaranteed for only $1.04 million. Tate largely found himself outside of the Houston rotation in 2025-26, averaging just 8.8 minutes per game over 46 appearances.