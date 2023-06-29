The Rockets exercised Martin's $1.9 million team option for 2023-24 on Thursday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

During his third NBA season in 2022-23, Martin emerged as a starter for Houston around mid-January and ended up playing the entire 82-game slate while averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 56.9 percent from the field in 28.0 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old made it an easy decision for the Rockets to pick up his team-friendly option for 2023-24, but Martin looks as though he could be headed for a decreased role during the upcoming season in any case. The Rockets have already added two first-round picks in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore to the roster, and it wouldn't be surprising if Houston signed another veteran wing or forward in free agency to potentially poach minutes from Martin.