Rockets' Marcus Smart: Joining Houston

Smart agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Rockets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

With LeBron James expected to leave the Lakers, Smart declined his $5.4 million player option that would have kept him in Los Angeles for 2026-27 and will instead join Ime Udoka, who coached Smart for one season in Boston. That year, Smart won Defensive Player of the Year, and the Celtics reached the NBA Finals. Last regular season, the veteran guard averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per game over 62 appearances (54 starts). Smart figures to play a complementary role in Houston's backcourt, with Fred VanVleet (knee) working his way back to full strength.