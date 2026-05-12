Lakers' Marcus Smart: Huge workload in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smart finished Monday's 115-110 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes.
Due to the absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring), Smart played a massive role in the postseason for the Lakers. As for the regular season, injuries limited Smart to 62 appearances. In those games, he shot 39.5 percent from the field with averages of 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest.
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