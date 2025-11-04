Sheppard had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Sheppard continues to play a limited role off the bench, having played fewer than 20 minutes in three straight games. Despite a strong preseason, it appears as though the coaching staff has little faith in him when it comes to running the offense. Across the first six games of the season, he is averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per contest.