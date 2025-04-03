Sheppard ended Wednesday's 143-105 victory over Utah with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in nine minutes.

Sheppard made the most of his nine minutes of action in Tuesday's blowout win by making a season-high five three-pointers. Although the rookie guard continues to receive inconsistent playing time, his improved outside shot is an encouraging sign, considering that was one of his most highly-touted traits pre-draft.