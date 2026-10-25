Sheppard totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three turnovers across 30 minutes in Saturday's 121-114 win over the Hawks.

With Saturday's game being the second of a back-to-back set, Fred VanVleet (knee) was given a maintenance day, allowing Sheppard to move into the first unit. He took full advantage of the increased opportunity, finishing as Houston's second-leading scorer while pouring in a game-high five triples. As good as he was, he'll likely shift back to a reserve role for Monday's rematch with Atlanta, with VanVleet expected to return.