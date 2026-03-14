Sheppard finished Friday's 107-105 win over New Orleans with 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.

Sheppard filled the stat sheet and was locked in from three-point range -- the five threes he made were the second-highest mark of the month in that regard. Sheppard has been productive off the bench for a contending Rockets team, and he's scored in double digits in all but two of his 13 appearances since the All-Star break. He's averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game in that span.